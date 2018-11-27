Trending Stories

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Midwest winter storm
Melania Trump debuts Christmas decor theme -- American Treasures
Ukraine declares martial law after Russia seizes three ships
Needles found in New Zealand strawberry, vegetable
GM to close five plants in U.S., Canada

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli women protest domestic violence

Latest News

South Korea smothered in Chinese air pollution
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018
Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Kathryn Bigelow, Aubrey Peeples
On This Day: Harvey Milk, George Moscone assassinated
House GOP unveil lame-duck tax bill
 
Back to Article
/