Pro-North Korea activists wave pink flowers at an event in Seoul to announce their support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s unscheduled visit to Seoul. South Korean President Moon Jae-in invited Kim to Seoul during the summit in September in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. Photo by National Sovereignty Association

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pro-North Korea activists said they will welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong Un passionately if he makes a visit to Seoul.

Thirteen pro-North Korea and progressive civic groups announced Wednesday that they have established a joint committee that will support Kim's visit to Seoul, Chosun Ilbo reported.

Some 70 members of the committee staged a performance in the heart of Seoul on Wednesday and waved pink flowers that resembled those used by Pyongyang citizens to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in when he visited the North Korean capital in September for a summit with Kim.

"We should create a welcoming atmosphere nationwide and the visit by Chairman Kim Jong Un will set a milestone for unification and will have a significant historical meaning. We can't let opponents disrupt this," the group was quoted as saying in the Chosun Ilbo report.

The activists said some 200 people have registered as members and they plan to expand it nationwide, according to Joongang Ilbo.

South Korean President Moon invited Kim Jong Un to Seoul at the summit in September and said he hoped to see the visit happen within this year.