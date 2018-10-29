Seoul to offer free lunch to all school children

Students at a high school in South Korea. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday it will expand its free lunch program to all students.

Students attending private and public schools in the capital city will receive free school meals starting in 2021. Some 930,000 students at a total of 1,302 schools are expected to benefit from the program.

Seoul started the free lunch program at public elementary schools in 2011 and expanded it to middle schools in 2014. More than 900 schools are running the program.

The free school meal program will expand to all schools at an expected cost of $612 million (700 billion won) annually, according to the city government.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said the expansion will help save about $700 per household on school meals for a high school student.

City officials said the program will enable students who apply to receive state funds to receive free lunch without feeling discrimination.