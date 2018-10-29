Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda gets 7 more years for corruption

Former Bangledeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was sentenced Monday to another seven years in prison. Photo by Abir Abdullah/EPA-EFE

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia will serve seven additional years in prison for corruption related to charitable money they collected and used for themselves.

The court ruled Khaleda and three conspirators abused their powers by raising charitable funds and using them for their own benefit.

In addition to the "rigorous imprisonment," Khaleda will be fined and must give up land purchased through her Zia Charitable Trust.

The punishment is the highest the court can give.

Khaleda, 72, is the chairwoman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Other conspirators sentenced Monday were Khaleda's former political secretary, Abul Harris Chowdhury, Harris' assistant Ziaul Islam and assistant to Dhaka City Mayor Monirul Islam Khan.

Khaleda has been in jail since February for embezzling funds for an orphanage. The court Monday handed down the sentence after an appeal by Khaleda for dismissal was rejected by the Bangladeshi Supreme Court.

Khaleda wasn't present in court Monday because of an illness.