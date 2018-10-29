Chinese aircraft trespasses South Korea, Japan

South Korea's airborne early warning and control system aircraft, called Peace Eye, takes off to monitor North Korea's military movements at an air base in Gimhae, South Korea, on September 5, 2017. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese military aircraft trespassed into the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone, or KADIZ, for the sixth time this year, according to Seoul.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said that one Chinese aircraft entered the airspace on Monday, South Korean media Yonhap News reported.

A military aircraft, presumed to be a Shaanxi Y-9 surveillance aircraft, entered from the northwestern side at 10:03 a.m. and left to fly inside Japan's Air Defense Identification Zone and then re-entered from the eastern side at 11:48 a.m.

It flew again the routes it took earlier and left from the western side at 3:02 p.m.

The joint chiefs of staff said that South Korean fighter jets were deployed to trace the Chinese aircraft and gave warnings.

"The Chinese aircraft flew inside the KADIZ about two hours, out of a total of five-hour flight. It didn't enter the South Korean territory," the chiefs said in a News 1 report.

The KADIZ extends beyond South Korea's territory to give the country more time to respond to hostile acts near its airspace.

Experts said the frequent trespassing of Chinese aircraft into South Korean airspace is part of the Chinese military's surveillance activities to observe defense lines by the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, News 1 reported.