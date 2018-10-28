Two U.N. peacekeepers killed in attacks in Mali

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and more than a dozen were injured in two attacks in central and northern Mali.

The U.N. Stabilization Mission in Mali, or MINUSMA, said two peacekeepers from Burkina Faso were killed and 11 were injured during an attack on a camp in Ber and four peacekeepers from Togo were injured in an attack in Konna.

MINUSMA said peacekeepers based in Ber "repelled a complex attack, launched simultaneously by several pickups armed with rocket launchers and machine guns" early Saturday and hours later peacekeepers came by improvised explosive devices in the Mopti region.

"I strongly condemn this brutal attack which will not undermine our determination to support Mali, on its march to peace," MINUSMA head Maamat Saleh Annadif said. "The perpetrators of these crimes must be prosecuted and made to pay for their actions."

U.N. Chief António Guterres said the attacks against the peacemakers "may constitute war crimes under international law," adding the United Nations stands in solidarity with the government and people of Mali in efforts to stabilize the country.

According to the U.N., MINUSMA is the most dangerous mission to serve as a U.N. peacekeeper due to armed groups fighting government forces and their allies after a failed coup six years ago.