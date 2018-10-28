Fans gathered outside King Power Stadium in Leicester after a helicopter belonging to Leicester City Football Club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed and exploded outside of the stadium Saturday night. Photo by TIm Keeton/EPA

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- English soccer team Leicester City FC confirmed Sunday that it's owner was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the team's stadium Saturday night.

The team said Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, 61, was with four other people in his helicopter when it crashed outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. None of the passengers survived.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss," the team said.

Witnesses said the helicopter barely cleared King Power Stadium's 82-foot walls before making a loud noise, crashing in the parking lot and igniting a large fireball, CNN reported.

The crash occurred about an hour after Leicester City's match against West Ham on Saturday night, as Srivaddhanaprabha, 61, would often leave the stadium in the helicopter after games to travel to his homes either in London or in Berkshire.

Fans gathered at the stadium and placed dozens of flowers and soccer jerseys on the ground in the wake of the crash.

The team will allow supporters to write in a "book of condolences" that will be opened at King Power Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought the team for $57 million in 2010. It was promoted to England's Premier League in 2014 and won the league championship in 2016 despite 5000-1 odds.

He also donated millions of dollars to Leicester Royal Infirmary, and gave money to the University of Leicester throughout the time he has owned the team.