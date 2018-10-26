Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun (C), head of the South Korean delegation, speaks to reporters Friday as leaves the South-North Dialogue Secretariat building in Seoul. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- North and South Korean officials agreed at a general-level military talk Friday to withdraw some of the front-line guard posts at the border.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said the two Koreas agreed to close 11 guard posts at the border and remove armed forces and equipment at the posts by December.

High-ranking North and South Korean military officials held talks on Friday to discuss measures to implement the military agreement, signed by leaders at a summit in September.

South Korean Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun said the North and South will also start discussing withdrawing the rest of the guard posts from the border if the trial withdrawal proves to be successful.

The leaders also pledged to stop any hostile acts over land, sea and air. They will conduct a joint survey in the river area near the border to secure the safety of transportation by civilians.

"We've reached an understanding in issues raised and discussed them fast and comprehensively than ever before," said Ahn Ik-san, the North Korean general leading the delegation at the military talks.