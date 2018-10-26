Four dead in Gaza protests with Israeli military

ِA Palestinian protester drags a burning tire during a protest in the Gaza Strip on October 19. Protests Friday left four Palestinians dead. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Four Palestinians died Friday during protests that turned violent at the Gaza-Israel border, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian officials said another 230 people sustained injuries from live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds, or ill effects from teargas inhalation. Among the injured were 35 children and four paramedics.

Israel Defense Forces said 16,000 people participated in the protest at the border, some of who threw stones, fire bombs and grenades at troops. Protesters allegedly breached the border fence during two instances.

Palestinian news agency WAFA identified the dead as Ayesh Sha'th, 23, Saeed Abu Lebdeh, 22, Nassar Abu Taym, 23, and Mohammad Abdul-Nabi, 27.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 205 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began March 30.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported the Israeli army helicopters and jets also fired on three Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip.