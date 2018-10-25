A firefighter sprays water from the top of a fire engine at a burning warehouse. A fire in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday torched three factories before crews got it under control. File Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A large fire torched three factories in Istanbul Thursday, drawing hundreds of firefighters to the scene as the flames leapt from building to building.

Turkish officials said nearly 200 firefighters were called to the scene, where flames in one factory jumped to two others.

The blaze started outside near a pallet storage area and spread to nearby textile and aluminum factories. The fire, located in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, was contained later Thursday.

Authorities aren't yet certain what sparked the fire.

Two Afghan nationals who work at the site were arrested in the case, Istanbul police said.