Italian authorities say someone attempted to fly in cellphones and drugs, by drone, to a prison inmate in Taranto Thursday. Photo by Fill/Pixabay/UPI

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Someone attempted to deliver two cellphones and drugs to an inmate at a south Italian prison Thursday by flying them in on a drone, authorities said.

Police said they recovered the drone used in the Thursday night stunt at the prison in Taranto, about 250 miles southeast of Rome.

"As usual, organized crime is quick to catch up in matters of technology," Italian police official Leo Beneduci told Il Giornale.

"Unfortunately for the inmate, the device became trapped in overhead wires and fell, and this allowed the only agent in service at the time to give the alarm," said police official Federico Pilagatti.

Authorities said whoever flew the drone set off fireworks outside the prison as a distraction, as they guided the machine directly into a room on the third floor.

It carried two "micro cellphones" and recharging equipment.

Citing Pilagatti, Il Messaggero reported the device was being guided inside the prison by the "little flame" of a lighter an inmate had.

Authorities don't know if the drone or its operator have made similar attempts.

There was possibly a similar case in Ireland earlier this month, where a drone supposedly delivered drugs and Chinese food to an inmate.