Tropical depression Willa will be passing over central Mexico Wednesday morning and could dissipate by the afternoon. Image by NOAA

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Willa weakened to a tropical depression as it churned over central Mexico Wednesday on its way to the southern tip of Texas.

The center of the storm was about 75 miles east-northeast of Durango with 35 mph winds, the NHC said in its 4 a.m. update. The storm was moving northeast at 25 mph and expected to dissipate by Wednesday afternoon.

Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength Monday but weakened to a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall Tuesday and quickly lost steam after that.

The storm could still dump 2 to 4 inches of rain with some areas getting 6 inches from Durango, northern Zacateca and southern Coahuila. There could be life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Schools in the affected areas have been closed since Monday. Shelters have been set up and emergency response teams prepared. No deaths have been reported.

Southwest Airlines canceled all flights at Puerto Vallarta's international airport. American Airlines canceled all flights from Mazatlan.

As Willa heads northeast, the storm surges in Sinoloa and Nayarit will subside.

Forecasters said the storm will likely avoid interfering with the caravan of migrants from Honduras who are traveling through Mexico bound for the Texas border.