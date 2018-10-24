Relatives of Sewol ferry sinking victims and supporters hold candles during their protest at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, on April 25, 2015. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Seoul court ordered the government to pay for an unlawful order for women to take off their brassieres in jail.

The Seoul District Court ordered the state to pay $1,300 (1.5 million won) in compensation to three women, who were arrested in a protest in 2014 and forced to remove their brassieres in a police jail, South Korean media Yonhap News reported.

The women participated in a memorial demonstration in May 2014, which marked the sinking of the Sewol ferry that happened a month earlier. They were arrested while staging a protest in an unauthorized place.

They were put in a jail at a Seoul police station and a female officer ordered them to take off brassieres.

South Korea's Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that police's procedural order that forces female suspects to take off their brassieres is unlawful.