Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Palestine Liberation Organization could repeal agreements it made with Israel, including the Oslo Accords that established its relationship with the nation.

"We are going to put all the agreements between us and the Israelis on the table and we will ask them to stop violating each agreement," PLO President Mahmoud Abbas said on Palestinian TV Tuesday. "I am not saying this is an easy issue; it is a dangerous issue. Perhaps we will arrive at the point of abrogating a lot of what is between us and the Israelis."

The Palestinian Central Council will meet in Ramallah Oct. 28 and 29.

One deal that could be in question was a commitment from Palestinians not to join United Nations agencies on the understanding that the United States wouldn't relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, wouldn't change the status of the PLO office in Washington, D.C., and would continue to make aid payments to Palestinians.

Over the last year, President Donald Trump relocated the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, closed the PLO office and cut off aid payments to Palestinians.

This will be addressed by the Palestinian Central Council, which Abbas called the highest authority for Palestinian leadership.

"These are signed agreements too between us and them, and Israel has violated all these agreements and because of this violation we see ourselves freed [from the agreements]," Abbas said.

There are also power struggles within the Palestinian leadership as the PLO seeks control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas.

"Either we take over everything and take responsibility for everything or they take over everything and take responsibility for everything," Abbas said. "The whole issue will be put in front of the Central Council."