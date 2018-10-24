Romanian women hold red carnation flowers above their heads, in memory of women killed, during a protest against domestic violence in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters, in Bucharest, March 8. Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A daughter of a woman stabbed to death by her ex-husband demanded a death penalty for her father, in a petition.

The 22-year-old posted a petition on the presidential office website, requesting severe punishment for his father, accused of killing his ex-wife at a parking lot in an apartment complex in Seoul.

"The perpetrator of the killing that happened on Oct. 22, 2018, is my father. He wasn't under any influence of alcohol. He is a killer, who committed a brutal murder, and must be isolated from the society forever. I request that he receives a death sentence to prevent any more victims," reads the petition, which gathered 69,270 signatures as of Wednesday.

According to police, the 49-year-old murder suspect confessed that he killed his ex-wife over emotional problems experienced throughout their divorce process.

The daughter claimed that her mother had been a victim of domestic violence for many years and suffered from death threats by her ex-husband for four years after divorce in 2015.

She said that a CCTV footage showed her father wandering around in the apartment complex for the past few days and the murder must have been planned.

Seoul police requested an arrest warrant for Kim Wednesday.

A police report submitted to a parliamentary audit showed that a total of 164,020 cases of domestic violence were reported between 2015 and June. Of them, only 1,632 were arrested, according to Yonhap News.