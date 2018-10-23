More South Korean women choosing to freeze eggs

An employee of the Academic Medical Centre in Amsterdam stands next to an ova storage device at the AMC in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Photo by Lex Van Lieshout/EPA

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An increasing number of South Korean women are choosing to freeze their eggs, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The number of women who had kept their oocyte, or eggs, frozen and stored for later use jumped from 23 in 2013 to 288 in 2017, according to a survey by South Korean CHA Hospital Group, Yonhap News reported.

The hospital has the largest number of frozen eggs in the country with 1,863 among a total of 4,586 eggs, according to a research by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2016. The research showed that women decided to keep their eggs frozen for future use or before they underwent treatment for illnesses.

For the past five years, the number of women who have had their eggs frozen at CHA Hospital was 648, with 310 of them in their 30s, 243 in their 40s, 90 in their 20s and 5 in their 50s.

The increasing number of women who had their eggs frozen and stored reflects modern women's desire to preserve reproductive potential while they delay marriage or childbirth, according to the hospital.

"Egg freezing is more known these days than before, and more women opt to have their eggs frozen for future use," Heo Yoon-jeong, professor of CHA Hospital, was quoted a saying in a Yonhap News report.

"We've seen unmarried women in 20s decide to have their eggs frozen, along with some married women in early 30s," Heo said.