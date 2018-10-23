Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Willa made landfall on the Mexican coast Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the Category 3 storm was 55 miles east of Mazatlan, the NHC said in its 10 p.m. CDT update. The storm was moving northeast at 10 mph with 115 mph maximum sustained winds.

At Category 3, Willa was classified a major hurricane. The hurricane briefly reached Category 5 strength Monday but has weakened since.

Hurricane warnings was in effect from San Blas to Mazatlan. A tropical storm warning also was issued from Playa Perula northward to San Blas and from north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The NHC said the storm will begin weaken rapidly after landfall and into Wednesday. The storm's hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds up to 115 miles.

Forecasters warned of an "extremely dangerous" storm surge along the coast of Sinaloa and Nayarit states. The storm was expected to bring 6 inches to 12 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 18 inches to portions of western Jalisco, western Nayarit, southern Sinaloa and far southern Durango states. The rain could cause life-threatening floods and landslides.

Forecasters said the storm will likely avoid interfering with the caravan of migrants from Honduras who are traveling through Mexico bound for the Texas border.