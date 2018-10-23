Hurricane Willa was downgraded to a Category 3 storm Tuesday as it prepared to make landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Willa was downgraded to a Category 3 storm Tuesday as it approached the Pacific Mexican coast, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday morning advisory the "extremely dangerous" storm has recorded 125 mph winds, powerful storm surge and 6 to 12 inches of rain. Some areas could get up to 18 inches.

At Category 3, Willa is still classified a "major" hurricane.

The hurricane briefly reached Category 5 strength Monday but has weakened since. Willa was located 35 miles west-southwest of Las Islas, Mexico, and 130 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan.

"While gradual weakening is forecast [Tuesday], Willa is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico," the NHC said. "This rainfall will cause life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall tonight and continuing into Wednesday."

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the west-central Mexico mainland coast. A tropical storm warning was also issued from Playa Perula northward to San Blas and from north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The hurricane center said the storm will weaken rapidly after landfall and into Wednesday. The storm's hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds up to 125 miles.

Forecasters said the storm will likely avoid interfering with the caravan of migrants from Honduras who are traveling through Mexico bound for the Texas border.

"If they take a western track and head for the California border, they will have to deal with what the storm left behind," said AccuWeather meteorologist Steve Travis . "They will move through wind damage, and washed-out roads are certainly a likelihood."

Just to the south of Hurricane Willa, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened to a post tropical cyclone as it made landfall, the NHC said in its 10 a.m. update.

Vicente's remnants could dump 3 to 6 inches of rain with some areas receiving up to 10 inches of rain. Affected cities include Guerrero, Michoca, Colima and Jalisco, just to the south of the region that will take the brunt of Hurricane Willa.

With Willa and Vicente, the 2018 Northeast Pacific hurricane season has hit a record for the most seasonal accumulated cyclone energy, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said in a Twitter post.