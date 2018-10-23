Trending Stories

Suspect in slaying of Georgia officer shot and killed by police
Museum of the Bible says 5 Dead Sea Scrolls are forgeries
Explosive device found in George Soros' mailbox
Trump threatens to build up nuclear arsenal
Donald Trump embraces former rival Ted Cruz at Houston rally

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Pile of undelivered mail found in New York woods
'The Crown': Emerald Fennell to play Camilla Parker Bowles
WWE stars react to Roman Reigns' battle with leukemia: 'He will win'
Scientists identify new cell structure
Former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor in early stages of dementia
 
Back to Article
/