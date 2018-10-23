Oct. 23 (UPI) -- BMW announced Tuesday that it's recalling an additional 1.6 million vehicles over concerns that a coolant leak could spark a fire in certain diesel models.

The recall affects 2010-2017 models with four- and six-cylinder diesel engines. In total, Munich-based BMW has recalled more than 2 million vehicles for this issue, mostly in Asia and Europe. Only 54,700 vehicles are affected in the United States and Canada.

BMW said that coolant could leak from the exhaust re-circulation module, then combine with soot at high temperatures to spark a fire. South Korea reported 40 fires this year, prompting the government to ask drivers to keep them off the road until the problem could be identified.

No injuries were reported but videos of the fire went viral, prompting police to raid BMW's office in Seoul.

BMW will replace the parts to fix the vehicles at the dealerships.