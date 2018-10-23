Pico de Orizaba, or Citlaltépetl, is the highest peak in Mexico. File Photo by Rafael Ramirez Lee/Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Mexican search crews rescued three mountain climbers Monday on the Citlaltepetl volcano, the tallest mountain in the country, officials said.

While the three were rescued, officials said they also retrieved the body of a dead hiker.

Members of the Mexican Alpine Club and local authorities needed 14 hours to recover the body of the climber, a 63-year old man who fell and rolled more than 1,300 feet on the south side of the mountain, the El Sol de Orizaba newspaper reported Tuesday.

Officials have not released the names of the dead.

A storm prevented rescue efforts Sunday night, and crews had to wait until Monday.

The three rescued climbers were Mexican, between the ages of 19 and 28.

In the same area Sunday, a group of 15 attempted to climb the volcano but four went missing. Two were found alive and two others dead.

Pico de Orizaba is an active volcano, and the highest point in Mexico at nearly 18,500 feet.