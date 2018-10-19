A helicopter crash on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan injured a dozen Navy personnel in the Philippine Sea Friday morning. Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A dozen Navy personnel were injured Friday when an MH-60 Seahawk crashed on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, officials said.

The aircraft carrier was conducting flight operations in the Phillppine Sea when the accident happened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The severity of the injuries ranged from minor abrasions and lacerations to fractures.

"All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff. While some personnel will be medically evacuated ashore, none of the injuries is life-threatening, the Navy said in a statement.

The flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered warship, received minimal damage in the crash but remains fully capable and resumed flight operations.

The carrier is part of the U.S. 7th Fleet, which is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, the Navy said. The carrier visited South Korea's Jeju Island last week, where it participated in International Fleet Review events.