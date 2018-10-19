Trending Stories

Norway apologizes to 'German Girls' for post-WWII treatment
China could launch artificial moon by 2020, state media says
World Economic Forum: U.S. rated highest in global economic competition
Veterans find healing, purpose in farming, with USDA aid
Trump to Mexico: Stop migration 'onslaught' or I'll shut down U.S. border

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Garth Brooks' special to air on CBS Dec. 2
Trump says missing Saudi writer probably dead, promises punishment
Britney Spears announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency 'Domination'
Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy land roles on 'Peaky Blinders'
Mega Millions jackpot grows to record payout, nearly $1B
 
Back to Article
/