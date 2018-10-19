Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipra, left, shakes hands with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on June 17 after they arrived on the Macedonian side of Lake Prespa, near Otesevo, Macedonia. Photo by Nake Batev/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Macedonia's Parliament will vote Friday whether to push ahead with a plan to change its name to settle a decades-long dispute with Greece.

The former Yugoslav Republic has been Macedonia since 1991, but the name has caused a rift with Greece because it has a region that bears the same name and wants to lay claim to the ancient culture.

Macedonian lawmakers will vote Friday whether the name should be changed to the Republic of North Macedonia, adding a geographic designation to distinguish itself from Greece's province.

A "yes" vote would open the name change procedure, allowing legislators to debate the issue. To advance the name change, a vote Friday would require 61 votes and the final vote would take a two-thirds majority.

If it fails, the country could call another election for November or December.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev supports the change and admitting the nation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and European Union. He's leading a coalition of 72 Parliament members who will vote for it -- several short of the number required, meaning he'll have to sway some lawmakers to vote "yes."

"Legislators, let us say 'Yes' to the opportunity that is before us. History remembers the right decisions," Zaev wrote on Facebook.

The VMRO-DPMNE centre-right nationalist opposition party is fighting the change.

"The agreement for changing the country's name is legally and politically dead. The empty debate in parliament is not productive and breaches the will of the people," the party said.

Friday's follows a national vote on Sept. 30 when more than 90 percent of voters approved the name change. But because only 37 percent of eligible voters showed up, the election isn't binding.

Macedonia wants to finish the deal before March, when Greece will have its own elections and politicians opposed to the deal could be elected.

Many Greeks oppose the new name and protested Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for supporting the deal. Tsipras fended off an attempt to remove him from office in June.

The U.S. administration supports the name change.

"The United States strongly supports the Agreement's full implementation, which will allow Macedonia to take its rightful place in NATO and the EU, contributing to regional stability, security, and prosperity," the State Department said in a statement.