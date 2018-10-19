Army Gen. Scott Miller was one of the targets in the Taliban attack that killed Kandahar provincial police commander Abdul Raziq Thursday. Miller escaped. Photo by Muhammad Sadiq/EPA.

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have been postponed after the deaths of a police commander and intelligence chief in Kandahar, officials said Friday.

The election was scheduled for Saturday, but officials asked for a delay when Gen. Abdul Raziq was killed in an attack Thursday, Al Jazeera reported. The Taliban has claimed responsibility.

Officials have not yet said, though, when the vote will be held.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told reporters Raziq and U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller were the targets of the attack. The group had previously warned it would disrupt the parliamentary elections.

Miller escaped unharmed, but Kandahar's intelligence chief also was killed and governor Zalmay Weesa was injured. David Butler, spokesman for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan, said three Americans were injured in the crossfire.

Three suspects have been arrested in the case, officials said Friday.

The elections, for members of Afghan Parliament, have been delayed for the past three years and officials said they have put procedures in place to prevent disruptions.

"The election is going according to plan," Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, told Al Jazeera. "We have measures and we meet regularly. There will be no problem.

"Over 70,000 security forces are there to maintain security. They are on high alert."

Miller took over U.S.-led international forces in Afghanistan last month.