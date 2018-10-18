U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) met in Tokyo before Pompeo visited North Korea on Oct. 7. File Pool Photo by SIPA/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean opposition party politicians are blaming members of the ruling Moon Jae-in administration for miscommunication during U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Japan.

Lee Su-hoon, the South Korean ambassador to Tokyo, was questioned during a South Korean parliamentary audit of Seoul's diplomatic corps that took place in Tokyo in the Korean embassy compound, Yonhap reported Thursday.

Lack of intelligence on a meeting between Pompeo and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono remained a chief concern for South Korean lawmaker Park Joo-sun of the center-right Bareunmirae Party, according to the report.

The South Korean ambassador said he was not able to "figure out" what was discussed between Pompeo and Kono, because the Japanese government did not share information with him.

Relations between South Korea and Japan continue to be defined by friction over a comfort woman compensation deal signed in 2015 and disputes over history.

Lee "should have reported what happened at the meeting between Secretary of State Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kono, considering the closeness of the U.S.-Japan alliance," Park said.

South Korean conservatives are concerned Seoul's allies are sidelining the Moon administration for acting too independently.

In Paris during a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, Moon had suggested North Korea sanctions be eased. Days later, U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris said Seoul had to be on the same page as Washington on denuclearization and improving relations with North Korea.

South Korean politicians have also reacted sensitively to reports from Stars and Stripes alleging U.S. Forces Japan had tightened access to military bases for South Korean nationals.

The decision was reversed without explanation by Thursday, according to Stars and Stripes.

Yoon Sang-hyun of the right-wing Liberty Korea Party, said the initial decision to ban South Koreans was a sign the United States does not trust South Korea.

Japan and South Korea have been at odds recently over Tokyo's decision to fly the Rising Sun flag during a maritime exercise. The country's military ultimately canceled its participation at the South Korea-hosted drill.

