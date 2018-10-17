U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on October 16, 2018. Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss the mystery surrounding the disappearance of reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post contributor vanished from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, leading to reports that he was killed on site. Photo by U.S. Department of State/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia will "get to the bottom" of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Pompeo met with the Saudi royal family Tuesday to discuss the matter and then flew to Turkey on Wednesday where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, U.S. resident and critic of the Saudi government, went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and never left. What happened to him has become a global controversy. Many blame the Saudi royal family because Khashoggi criticized the regime.

Saudi officials want time to complete their investigation, Pompeo said.

"They made a commitment to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official," Pompeo said. "They promised accountability."

President Donald Trump sent Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to look into it.

Late Tuesday, Turkish officials revealed passport scans for the alleged Saudi hit team that flew to Istanbul before Khashoggi disappeared. The names and ages for the seven Saudis match the list of 15 Saudis suspected in the killing.

One of them was frequently photographed standing with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris, Madrid, Houston, Boston and the United Nations. Three others were linked to the Saudi crown prince's security team.

There are rumors that Saudi officials will admit to the killing, while others maintain the Crown Prince bin Salman and King Salman weren't aware.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was "personally offended" by what happened to Khashoggi because he's defended the country in the Senate.

"I know what I'm going to do: I'm going to sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia," Graham said on Fox and Friends Tuesday.

Forensic teams combed the consulate Tuesday looking for toxic materials and other evidence of a cover-up. They found evidence that rooms had been repainted in the building.

In Turkey, Pompeo discussed "the importance of a thorough, transparent and timely investigation" into the Khashoggi case.