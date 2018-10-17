Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A bomb exploded at a college in Crimea Wednesday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 50 others, authorities said.

The Russian national anti-terrorism committee said an "unidentified explosive device" detonated at the school's cafeteria, The Guardian reported. Witnesses told local media there may also have been gunfire and an attempt to take hostages after the explosion.

The Guardian and BBC News reported the death toll is at least 17.

Russian state-run news agency TASS reported the explosion happened about noon at the polytechnic college in Kerch, located on a peninsula between the Sea of Azov and Black Sea.

Russian media initially reported it was a gas explosion, but the regional gas distribution company told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty it did not supply gas to the college.

The bomb squad from the Federal Security Service, Russia's Interior Ministry, the National Guard and the Emergencies Ministry are investigating the attack.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 after a controversial referendum, a move that is still not recognized by some in the international community. The annexation was denounced by the United States and many European countries. Since then, some have complained that Russia has punished those who voiced opposition to the takeover through its judicial system and law enforcement.

Terrorist bombings were more frequent in Russia during the 1990s and early 2000s because of the separatist wars in Chechnya.