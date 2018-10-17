Models pose next to BW-I missile models, on display at the International Air Show in Zhuhai, China, where a Chinese firm that recently tested a supersonic cruise missile will be participating in November. File Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Chinese mining company is claiming it has successfully tested a supersonic cruise missile nicknamed the "aircraft carrier killer."

Chinese analysts say the weapon could be sold to Pakistan or countries in the Middle East.

The Guangdong Hongda Blasting Co. tested the HD-1 missile in northern China on Monday then declared the launch a success, state newspaper Global Times reported.

The missile is good enough to be "competitive in the international arms market," Hongda said.

The missile uses China's self-developed launch, missile power and flight control systems. Hongda stated the HD-1 missile passed all test criteria and delivered "superior performance" to its competitors. The supersonic cruise missile can hit basic ground targets as well as fighter jets and naval battalions.

Wei Dongxu, a Chinese military analyst, said the HD-1 shows commercial promise.

"The test flight shows that the HD-1's core components are now mature, with its aerodynamic design, materials and overall structure already proven viable," Wei said.

Pakistan and countries in the Middle East are expected to show interest in the weapon, the analyst added.

Hongda was founded in 1988 in Guangzhou. The company manufactures blasting and military equipment, according to the Global Times.

China has been raising the profile of its military since it began to build artificial islands in the South China Sea while drawing friction with the United States over trade and North Korea sanctions.

The Chinese embassy in Pyongyang invited North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the Korean Workers' Party, Pyongyang's KCNA reported this week.

The anniversary was observed on Oct. 10, but the Chinese embassy held its event on Tuesday.

Chinese ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun said the two sides shared views of further developing bilateral relations.

Earlier in the month, two Chinese basketball teams and NBA All-Star Yao Ming, visited Pyongyang during a goodwill tournament.

China has shown support for the easing of North Korea sanctions.