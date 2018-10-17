Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Aeromexico, which is experiencing losses resulting from high fuel prices, will pull out five airplanes from its fleet and eliminate nine routes -- including five connecting Mexican and U.S. cities, Mexican newspapers reported.

"With fuel prices in the order of $80 per barrel and the excess capacity in the market, the environment remains complicated," Aeromexico said Wednesday in a news release.

The routes canceled include connections from Mexico City to Boston, Washington Dulles International Airport and Portland; from Monterrey to Las Vegas; and from Guadalajara to San Jose, Calif.

Other routes canceled are domestic. They include connections from Monterrey to Tijuana, Merida and Veracruz as well as from Guadalajara to Cancun.

The airplanes pulled out from operations are three Embraer 170 and two Boeing 737-700.