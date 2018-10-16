Ukrainian military jet crashes killing 2

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military jet crashed Tuesday during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization training exercise, killing two people, military officials said.

The Su-27UB fighter jet crashed near the western city of Khmelnytskyi, U.S. Air Forces in Europe said.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said two bodies were discovered at the site of the crash, which happened around 5 p.m.

The nationalities of the victims were not immediately revealed.

The United States is participating in Ukraine's largest aviation exercise in history, Clear Sky 2018, mostly at Starokostiantyniv Air Base. The exercise involves about 950 personnel from Belgium, Britain, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States.