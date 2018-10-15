Boko Haram executes aid worker in Nigeria

A photo dated January 2 shows several hostages released by the Boko Haram militant group in Nigeria. On Monday, the Nigerian government announced that Boko Haram executed a hostage who had been held captive since March. File Photo by Deji Yake/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Boko Haram militants executed an aid worker who had been held captive since March, Nigerian government officials said Monday.

Hauwa Leman, 24, a nurse with the International Committee of the Red Cross, was killed after Nigerian government officials missed a deadline to release Boko Haram militants currently held by the Nigerian government.

A videotape of the execution shows Leman being forced to kneel down before she was shot at close range, The Cable reported.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, the ICRC said it his aware of the "devastating" reports but said it has not received confirmation of Leman's death.

"This situation is heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with her family," the group said.

Leman is the second hostage and ICRC worker to be killed by Boko Haram in the past month.

On Sept. 17, ICRC confirmed the killing of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, a 25-year-old midwife who was abducted with Leman in March.

"We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker," Nigerian Minister of Information Lai Mohammed said in a statement.

Mohammed said the Nigerian government did what it could to secure the safe release of the hostages.

"In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole," he said.