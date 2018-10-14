Trending Stories

17 dead, 763,000 without power in Michael's aftermath
Mega Millions rises to $654 million; Powerball to be drawn Saturday
Trump welcomes 'very special' Brunson at White House after release
Trump warns of 'severe punishment' if Saudis killed missing journalist
Hurricane Leslie downgraded to tropical storm as it churns toward Portugal, Spain

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Saudis affirm 'total rejection' of threats over missing journalist
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI, slain Archbishop Romero as saints
Fantasy Football: Week 6 running back rankings
Fantasy Football: Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Usher, Natalie Maines
 
Back to Article
/