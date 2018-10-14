Trending Stories

Israel freezes deportation of U.S. student Lara Alqasem
At least 20, including students, killed in Indonesia flooding
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI, slain Archbishop Romero as saints
Saudis affirm 'total rejection' of threats over missing journalist
Auto safety group calls for recall of 2.9M Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

American newlywed dies during honeymoon in Costa Rica
British man shot dead while mountain biking in French Alps
Michael Keaton, Owen Wilson to star in two-part 'Documentary Now!' episode
4 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas birthday party
22 migrants killed in Turkey truck crash
 
Back to Article
/