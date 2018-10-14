At least 20, including students, killed in Indonesia flooding

At least 20 people, including 11 students, were killed in flash flooding in Indonesia over the weekend. Photo by Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency/EPA

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- As many as 20 people were killed after torrential rains and flash flooding in Indonesia on Friday afternoon, officials said.

At least 11 students at a school building in Muara Saladi village died in the flooding and 10 others were missing after flood waters suddenly arrived while students were in class at SD No. 235 state elementary school at 4 p.m., Mandailing Natal Disaster Management Agency head Yasir Nasution told The Jakarta Post.

State media said some students were buried under debris and mud after the Aek Saladi river overflowed, CNN reported.

A police officer and a bank official were also reported dead on Saturday after a vehicle that carried them fell into the overflowing Aek Saladi River.

A family of four in Sibolga were also found dead under the rubble of their home after another flash flood in the area.

Heavy rains also caused flooding in Sikara Kara village Thursday, which disrupted access to roads and electricity and caused a bridge to collapse, but no casualties were reported.