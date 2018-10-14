Trending Stories

Trump welcomes 'very special' Brunson at White House after release
Hurricane Leslie downgraded to tropical storm as it churns toward Portugal, Spain
Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI, slain Archbishop Romero as saints
At least 20, including students, killed in Indonesia flooding
Saudis affirm 'total rejection' of threats over missing journalist

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

22 migrants killed in Turkey truck crash
'Doctor Who' showrunner would welcome collaboration with J.K. Rowling
Auto safety group calls for recall of 2.9M Hyundai, Kia vehicles
Israel freezes deportation of U.S. student Lara Alqasem
Russo Brothers wrap filming on 'Avengers 4'
 
Back to Article
/