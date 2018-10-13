Trending Stories

Mega Millions rises to $654 million; Powerball to be drawn Saturday
Hurricane Leslie threatens Portugal, Spain as landfall nears
Hillary Clinton's security clearance revoked at her request
Trump warns of 'severe punishment' if Saudis killed missing journalist
17 dead, 763,000 without power in Michael's aftermath

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Funeral held in New York for 8 limo crash victims
United States and Taliban dialogue on Afghan peace
Hurricane Leslie threatens Portugal, Spain as landfall nears
Avalanche kills 9 climbers on Mount Gurja in Nepal
Marcia Gay Harden to star in Lifetime's 'Love You to Death'
 
Back to Article
/