Hurricane Leslie threatens Portugal, Spain as landfall nears

Hurricane Leslie, which became a named storm on Sept. 23, was about 85 miles south-southwest of Porto, Portugal and about 125 miles north of Lisbon, Portugal, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hurricane Leslie will bring dangerous winds, surf and heavy rainfall to portions of Portugal and Spain Saturday night and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 85 miles south-southwest of Porto, Portugal and about 125 miles north of Lisbon, Portugal, the NHC said in a 5 p.m. advisory Saturday.

Winds from Leslie, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane this week, weakened slightly below the threshold for a Category 1 storm Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm is moving northeast at 35 mph, the NHC said.

Post-tropical Leslie will bring winds to near hurricane-force to portions of Portugal Saturday night, and gale-force winds to portions of western and northern Spain later Saturday through early Sunday.

The storm could produce flash flooding in portions of Portugal and Spain and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Leslie first became a sub-tropical storm nearly three weeks ago on Sept. 23.