Hurricane Leslie heads quickly to Iberian Peninsula

Hurricane Leslie, upper right, and Tropical Storm Nadine, lower right, are moving in opposite directions, forecasters said Friday. Leslie is moving east and is forecast to make landfall late Saturday. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Hurricane Leslie was moving quickly toward the Iberian Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The hurricane, a Category 1 storm, was about 310 miles west-southwest of Lisbon, Portugal, the National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. advisory on Friday.

Leslie, strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane this week, has maximum sustained winds of 55 mph. It's moving east-northeast at 38 mph, the NHC said. If the storm drops to 74 maximum sustained winds, it would be downgraded to a tropical storm.

Dangerous winds, surf and heavy rainfall are forecast as Leslie reaches the Iberian Peninsula in Portugal in about 18 hours and western Spain by about 24 hours, the NHC said Saturday morning.

The government of Portugal has discontinued the tropical storm warning for Madeira Island. No watches or warnings are in effect.

The meteorological services of Portugal and Spain will handle hazard information for their respective countries.

After landfall, rapid weakening is forecast and Leslie should dissipate as it becomes part of a broad low pressure area over Spain between 36 and 48 hours.

Leslie first became a sub-tropical storm nearly three weeks ago on Sept. 23.

The hurricane is the only storm in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Nadine dissipated on Friday night, according to an 11 p.m. advisory.