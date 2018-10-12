South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chat during a luncheon at a guesthouse of Lake Samji near the North's northern border on September 20. Pool photo/Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- North and South Korea will hold a high-level talk to discuss steps to implement agreements made in the Pyongyang summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

"The high-level talk will discuss actions needed to implement the joint Pyongyang Declaration made as part of the September summit and setting further talks to discuss issues in each category," the ministry said in a press release.

The talk follows a series of North-South Korea talks to facilitate cooperation and to forge ties between the two countries, separated for more than 70 years.

North and South Korea have been discussing plans for conducting co-inspections of North Kora's railways and expressways.

They also agreed to create a joint team to the 2020 Summer Olympics and pursue a joint bid to host the games in 2032.