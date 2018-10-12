NHC: Hurricane Leslie on track to impact Morocco, Portugal, Spain

Hurricane Leslie, upper right, and Tropical Storm Nadine, lower right, are moving in opposite directions, forecasters said Friday. Leslie is moving east and is forecast to make landfall late Saturday. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Forecasters said Friday Hurricane Leslie could be on track to hit Morocco and bring rain and wind to Portugal and Spain early next week.

The fast-moving hurricane was about 330 miles south of the Azores, and 515 miles west of Portugal's Madeira Islands, the National Hurricane Center said in a 2 p.m. advisory on Friday.

Leslie strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane this week, and has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It's moving east-northeast at 29 mph, the NHC said, and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm over the weekend.

Forecasters said a tropical storm warning is in effect for Madeira Island, where Leslie is expected to hit Saturday night. It could impact Morocco and the Iberian Peninsula late Sunday or early Monday.

In the southern Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Nadine is weakening, an 11 a.m. NHC advisory said Friday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is 740 miles from the southernmost Cabo Verde Island as it moves west-northwesterly at 8 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Nadine is expected to dissipate by Sunday, before it reaches the Caribbean, as it heads westward.