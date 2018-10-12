NHC: Hurricane Leslie on track to hit the west Africa coast

Hurricane Leslie, above, is seen as it moves east in the Atlantic Ocean Friday -- while Tropical Storm Nadine, lower right, heads west for the Caribbean. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Forecasters said Friday Hurricane Leslie could be on track to hit Morocco early next week.

Leslie was about 425 miles south-southwest of the Azores, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. advisory Friday.

The storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane this week, and has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It's moving east-northeast at 29 mph, the NHC said. It's expected to weaken to a tropical storm over the weekend.

Forecasters said a tropical storm warning is in effect for Madeira Island, where the storm is expected to hit Saturday night, and could impact Morocco late Sunday or early Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 75 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm-force winds have been felt as many as 205 miles out.

In the southern Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Nadine continues to chug west at 8 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is 740 miles from the southernmost Cabo Verde Island, the NHC said Friday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Nadine is expected to dissipate by Sunday before it reaches the Caribbean.