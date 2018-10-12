Moon: Trump and Kim looking toward another summit

President Moon Jae-in holds speaks with BBC News at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in told BBC News Friday the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held soon, and that U.S. and North Korean officials are working to set it up.

He said he hopes to see the U.S. and North Korea make a substantial progress in denuclearization talks and accelerate the talks, while offering necessary measures to each other, such as the North's dismantlement of nuclear weapons programs and corresponding steps from the U.S., according to the interview transcript offered by the South Korean presidential office.

Moon added that declaring the end of the Korean War is part of the corresponding measures that the U.S. can take in the talks, which would also be a political announcement that ends their hostile bilateral relations.

"I feel very positive about this process," he said in the interview, held before his visit to European countries next week.

Moon explained that denuclearization measures that Kim defines include stopping any further tests for nuclear weapons, dismantling nuclear facilities and getting rid of any existing weapons and materials.

Moon also said Kim and Trump both have a unique leadership style with a sense of certainty and determination.

"Without their determination, we wouldn't be able to take denuclearization talks to this far and in a peaceful way," he said.

Moon said Kim is a young leader who has a clear vision for his country's development.

"He is also polite and honest, and has modesty when treating elders."