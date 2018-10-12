Trending Stories

At least 11 dead, 1.5M without power in Michael's aftermath
Music industry, artists applaud Congress, Trump for updating U.S. copyright law
Prosecutors drop 1 of 6 sex assault charges against Weinstein
Supreme Court won't hear appeal challenging North Dakota voter ID law
U.S. student held in Israel refuses deal from prosecutors

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Poll: More Republicans than Democrats favor one party controlling Congress, White House
Christina Aguilera cancels show after losing her voice
'Hitman 2': Competitive multiplayer mode announced in new trailer
Dozens arrested in disappearance of Tanzania billionaire
Crawfish infest South Carolina yard in wake of hurricane
 
Back to Article
/