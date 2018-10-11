Trending Stories

Hurricane Michael weakens to tropical storm as it crosses Georgia
Hurricane Michael: Falling tree causes first confirmed death
Trump, FEMA spur federal action to aid areas hit by Michael
Ford recalls nearly 200 GT supercars over possible fire hazard
Medieval re-enactor impales self with spear during performance

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Music industry, artists applaud Congress, Trump for updating U.S. copyright law
SHINee singer Key to release debut solo album
Oil prices plummet with stock market; Trump doubles down on Iran oil sanctions
Watch live: Trump pushes U.S. fight against human trafficking
Fran Drescher reflects on cancer battle: 'I am better for it'
 
Back to Article
/