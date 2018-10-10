Kim Sung-tae, the leader of the Liberty Korea Party, said Wednesday a rival politician in the ruling party should “clarify” his comments regarding Seoul’s National Security Act. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korea's main opposition conservatives said Wednesday talk of repealing the country's anti-communist National Security Act is comparable to building a highway for a North Korea takeover.

Members of Liberty Korea Party's committee on national security said any suggestion to repeal the National Security Act would make way for a North Korea infiltration, local news service Newsis reported Wednesday.

"At this point to argue for the abolition of the National Security Act is the equivalent of removing the legal support for national security and laying a highway for a North Korea communist revolution," the South Korean opposition said. "The National Security Act must remain in place."

Jeon Ok-hyun, chairman of the committee, said talk of reviewing the law is premature because of North Korea policy.

"North Korea Chairman Kim Jong Un has pledged to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but it has not been implemented. In this current state, North Korea's plan to bring revolution to the South has not been suspended," Jeon said Wednesday.

The South Korean conservative added "other countries" including the United States and Germany have stricter security laws than Seoul.

The law is needed to deal with cases of North Korea espionage in the South, Jeon said, adding North Korea's laws allow human rights violations to take place.

South Korea's conservatives are condemning talk of reviewing the National Security Act, following remarks from former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, a progressive.

In Pyongyang last week, Lee had said the law should be "re-examined."

Kim Sung-tae, the leader of the Liberty Korea Party, said Wednesday Lee should "clarify" his comments, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

Lee "appears to have retreated" from his previous statement, Kim said.