Report: Kim, Pompeo disagree on denuclearization measures

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Monday. EPA/KCNA

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Despite smiles and handshakes, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo differed on steps to take toward denuclearization at their meeting on Sunday in Pyongyang, a Japanese news report said.

Kim and Pompeo agreed to hold a second U.S.-North Korea summit soon but didn't seem to have made much progress in steps to make the North abandon its nuclear weapons, Asahi Shimbun reported, citing an anonymous U.S. official.

Kim suggested that he will invite a U.S. inspection team to verify the explosion that the North said disabled its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May. The North Korean leader also said that he will not submit a report of nuclear weapons to the U.S., in exchange for announcing the end of the Korean War, the source said.

Pompeo said the measures that the North has taken so far are not enough to agree to announce the end of the Korean War.

Kim added that the dismantlement of its Yongbyon nuclear facility he pledged on condition of "corresponding measures" from the U.S. would include not only its plutonium production facility but also the uranium enrichment facility.

Kim said he will not demand a withdrawal of the American forces or United Nations Command even after an end of the Korean War is officially declared.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held after the mid-term election in November. The midterm election is on Nov. 6.