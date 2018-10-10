Hurricane Leslie is expected to gain strength Wednesday and Thursday while Tropical Storm Nadine will weaken into a tropical depression this weekend. Image courtesy of NOAH

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Leslie strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it churned in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean the National Hurricane Center said.

Leslie was about 1,105 miles west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. update.

The storm is expected to slowly gain strength through Thursday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. The storm is moving south at 10 mph.

Hurricane Leslie's track shows it weakening back to a tropical storm Sunday as it approaches the Canary Islands west of the African mainland.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds have been felt up to 275 miles from the center of the storm.

Another named storm has developed in the southern Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Nadine. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is 485 miles from the southernmost Cabo Verde Island, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. update.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 7 mph. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

By Saturday, Nadine is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it heads west towards the Caribbean Sea.