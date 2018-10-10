Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Fifty people died Wednesday after a bus careened off the road, rolled down a slope and crashed in west Kenya.

The bus was going from Nairobi to Kakamega with 52 passengers on board.

The victims of the crash include 7 children.

One of the survivors explained that the bus was overloaded with passengers, some sitting on the floor. The driver was arguing with a passenger about his decision to go back to pick up more passengers. The crash happened at 4 a.m. near Fort Ternan on the Kisumu-Muhoroni Highway.

The bus belonged to Western Cross Express but the operational name is Home Boyz.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta offered condolences to the families of the victims of the crash.

As authorities investigate the cause of the accident with a view of taking action, I would like to remind drivers to always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident. - Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) October 10, 2018