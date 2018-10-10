15 suspects, video footage offer new clues in case of missing Saudi reporter

Palestinian activists hold posters of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Turkish media have identified more than a dozen suspects authorities believe killed a missing Saudi journalist inside Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul a week ago.

Turkish police investigating the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi believe he was killed inside the consulate by 15 Saudis who visited Oct. 2, and left the country the same day.

Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper released the names of the suspects who supposedly arrived on two private jets and stayed at two hotels close to the consulate awaiting Khashoggi.

Middle East Eye reported one of the suspects was head of the forensic department in Saudi General Security.

The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi was a contributor, published a surveillance image Tuesday showing the Saudi reporter at the consulate.

The Post said Khashoggi, who'd been living in the United States fearing arrest for criticizing Saudi leadership, entered the consulate to obtain paperwork for a wedding.

The New York Times cited a Turkish official who said Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a team of Saudi agents.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to Washington, denied reports that Riyadh had Khashoggi killed.

Turkish spokesman Hami Aksoy said authorities are "open to cooperation" and willing to examine the consulate grounds, though it was not clear when a search would take place.

The United Nations human rights office has called on Turkey and Saudi Arabia governments to investigate.