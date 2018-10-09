First lady Kim Jung-sook visits a a baby during a visit to a facility for unwed mothers in Gwangju, southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The value of unpaid housework is estimated to be $318 billion that accounts of about one-fourth of gross domestic product for South Korea, a figure by a state statistics agency showed.

A householder would be making $9.31 per hour that would equal earning $6,265 annually, according to the value assessment of unpaid housework by Statistics Korea on Monday.

The calculation shows the value of housework activities if conducted by services in the market. The state statistics agency released the first data that measures economic values of housework, which could serve to estimate an income contribution of stay-at-home mothers.

The value of unpaid housework, based on a household survey in 2014, increased by 33 percent in the five years after 2009 and accounted for 24.3 percent of the GDP in 2014. Household surveys are conducted every five years in South Korea.

South Korean women do three times more housework, valued at about $239 billion, while men do $77 billion-worth of housework.

The figure showed that men are gradually doing more, with a 4 percent increase from 1999 to 2014. Housework by women declined from 80 percent in 1999 to 76 percent in 2014.

The statistics agency categorized housework into house chores, family care, transport and volunteer activities.

In the house chore category, the percentage of pet care and gardening rose by 52 percent, laundry by 45 percent, shopping for products and services by 47 percent and cooking by 33 percent.

Caring for family members declined by 1 percent while care for underage family member increased by 31 percent. South Korean households spend less time on family care as its percentage in housework declined from 29 percent in 1999 to 26 percent in 2014.

"Social value for unpaid housework has been increasing and assessing its value is also recommended by the United Nations to measure household production," Statistics Korea said.