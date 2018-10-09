A firefighting helicopter tries to extinguish flames engulfing a large oil storage tank in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Sunday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean police said Tuesday that a paper lantern caused an explosion and massive fire at an oil storage site on the outskirts of Seoul on Sunday.

Goyang Police Station said in a briefing that a paper lantern crashed on the lawn of the oil tank on Sunday and caused an explosion and fire that lasted more than 17 hours, burning about 2.6 million liters of gasoline, Yonhap News reported.

The Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation, operator of the oil storage, wasn't aware of the fire for 18 minutes as there was not a fire detector outside the storage tank, police said.

Authorities found CCTV footage, which showed a man flying a paper lantern and smoke and fire starting from the lantern after it fell on the oil storage site.

A police investigation discovered that a Sri Lankan man, who was working at a nearby construction site, flew the lantern during his break. It flew about 300 meters and dropped on the lawn of the oil storage site.

Police said the lantern earlier traveled from an elementary school nearby, which used them at a camping event on Saturday.

Police plan to seek an arrest warrant for the Sri Lankan man.